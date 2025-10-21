Barclays Maintains Franklin Resources (BEN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.58% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Franklin Resources is $25.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.58% from its latest reported closing price of $22.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Resources is 8,028MM, a decrease of 7.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,079 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Resources. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEN is 0.13%, an increase of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 323,906K shares. The put/call ratio of BEN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Power Corp of Canada holds 31,557K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,064K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,936K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,053K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,985K shares , representing a decrease of 19.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10,028K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares , representing an increase of 91.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 67.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,803K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,617K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 12.45% over the last quarter.

