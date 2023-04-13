Barclays Maintains Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is $32.40. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.77% from its latest reported closing price of $27.75.

The projected annual revenue for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is $938MM, an increase of 32.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jefferies Group holds 1,897K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Winning Points Advisors holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund holds 117K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 92.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 881.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors. This is a decrease of 136 owner(s) or 90.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 0.21%, a decrease of 75.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.84% to 2,092K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

FTAI Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

