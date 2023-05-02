Barclays Maintains Foot Locker (FL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Foot Locker is 44.88. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.63% from its latest reported closing price of 42.09.

The projected annual revenue for Foot Locker is 8,611MM, a decrease of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

Foot Locker Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $42.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.38%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 8.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FL is 0.16%, an increase of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.59% to 102,852K shares. The put/call ratio of FL is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. holds 11,469K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,351K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,274K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,341K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 5.18% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,594K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,500K shares, representing a decrease of 80.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 29.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,840K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,790K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 14.12% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,768K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares, representing an increase of 63.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 184.67% over the last quarter.

Foot Locker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

