Barclays Maintains Foot Locker (FL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Foot Locker is $45.11. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from its latest reported closing price of $39.80.

The projected annual revenue for Foot Locker is $8,611MM, a decrease of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.34.

Foot Locker Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $39.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.37%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 8.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 95K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

State Street holds 2,953K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Small-cap Value Portfolio holds 72K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 35.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 67.38% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 181K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Essex Financial Services holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 17.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FL is 0.16%, an increase of 11.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 102,557K shares. The put/call ratio of FL is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

Foot Locker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

