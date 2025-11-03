Barclays Maintains Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (FMX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:FMX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.12% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is $99.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $96.76 to a high of $107.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.12% from its latest reported closing price of $94.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is 832,017MM, an increase of 0.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMX is 0.47%, an increase of 18.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 91,012K shares. The put/call ratio of FMX is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 12,513K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,644K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 1.73% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 6,677K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5,680K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,370K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 87.22% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 5,409K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,629K shares , representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 10.94% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 3,760K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.