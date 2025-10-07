Barclays Maintains Fluence Energy (FLNC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Fluence Energy (NasdaqGS:FLNC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.99% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fluence Energy is $7.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 43.99% from its latest reported closing price of $13.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fluence Energy is 3,880MM, an increase of 58.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06, a decrease of 95.67% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluence Energy. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLNC is 0.06%, an increase of 18.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 127,614K shares. The put/call ratio of FLNC is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siemens holds 39,738K shares representing 30.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siemens Pension Trust E V holds 11,761K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 5,561K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares , representing an increase of 41.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 278.57% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,420K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,933K shares , representing an increase of 33.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 79.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,283K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,999K shares , representing an increase of 30.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 79.00% over the last quarter.

