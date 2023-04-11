Barclays Maintains Fiserv (FISV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fiserv is $130.15. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.45% from its latest reported closing price of $113.71.

The projected annual revenue for Fiserv is $18,247MM, an increase of 2.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LBWAX - BrandywineGLOBAL - Diversified US Large Cap Value Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Hilltop Holdings holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 24.19% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exencial Wealth Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 11.06% over the last quarter.

GEQYX - EQUITY INDEX FUND Institutional holds 53K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FISV is 0.51%, a decrease of 26.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 665,581K shares. The put/call ratio of FISV is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

Fiserv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fiserv, Inc. aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies ®.

