Barclays Maintains First Republic Bank (FRC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 239.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Republic Bank is 54.37. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 239.79% from its latest reported closing price of 16.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Republic Bank is 6,050MM, an increase of 8.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1451 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Republic Bank. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRC is 0.40%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 203,623K shares. The put/call ratio of FRC is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,243K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,204K shares, representing a decrease of 19.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 27.88% over the last quarter.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt holds 7,116K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,616K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,559K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,441K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5,535K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,659K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 5,005K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,262K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 4.25% over the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index.

See all First Republic Bank regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.