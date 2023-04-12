Barclays Maintains First Republic Bank (FRC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 600.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Republic Bank is $98.94. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 600.21% from its latest reported closing price of $14.13.

The projected annual revenue for First Republic Bank is $6,050MM, an increase of 5.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.13.

First Republic Bank Declares $0.27 Dividend

On January 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 26, 2023 received the payment on February 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $14.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.81%, the lowest has been 0.40%, and the highest has been 8.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 7.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cerity Partners holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 45.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 40.12% over the last quarter.

Utah Retirement Systems holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 907K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 99.91% over the last quarter.

RGLGX - American Funds Global Insight Fund Class R-6 holds 168K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing a decrease of 30.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 19.57% over the last quarter.

LVPIX - Large-cap Value Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 80.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 56.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1474 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Republic Bank. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRC is 0.40%, an increase of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 209,578K shares. The put/call ratio of FRC is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

First Republic Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index.

