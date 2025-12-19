Barclays Maintains First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS:FIBK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.26% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Interstate BancSystem is $36.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 1.26% from its latest reported closing price of $35.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Interstate BancSystem is 1,427MM, an increase of 49.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Interstate BancSystem. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIBK is 0.23%, an increase of 5.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 108,657K shares. The put/call ratio of FIBK is 2.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,915K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,912K shares , representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 81.83% over the last quarter.

First Interstate Bank holds 4,694K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,924K shares , representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,262K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,496K shares , representing a decrease of 28.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 19.33% over the last quarter.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 3,950K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,570K shares , representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 17.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,745K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 13.96% over the last quarter.

