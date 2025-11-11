Barclays Maintains First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS:FIBK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.60% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Interstate BancSystem is $35.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.60% from its latest reported closing price of $31.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Interstate BancSystem is 1,427MM, an increase of 49.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Interstate BancSystem. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIBK is 0.23%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 107,971K shares. The put/call ratio of FIBK is 2.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 5,496K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,645K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 85.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,912K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,193K shares , representing an increase of 35.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 46.02% over the last quarter.

First Interstate Bank holds 4,694K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,924K shares , representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 0.92% over the last quarter.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 3,570K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,745K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.