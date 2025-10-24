Barclays Maintains First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of First Citizens BancShares (NasdaqGS:FCNCA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.96% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Citizens BancShares is $2,342.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2,070.50 to a high of $2,730.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.96% from its latest reported closing price of $1,774.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Citizens BancShares is 4,863MM, a decrease of 45.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 126.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,110 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens BancShares. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCNCA is 0.31%, an increase of 6.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 10,523K shares. The put/call ratio of FCNCA is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 736K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 631K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 417K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 1.75% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 410K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 296K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 6.21% over the last quarter.

