Barclays Maintains First American Financial (FAF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.79% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $64.46. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 13.79% from its latest reported closing price of $56.65.

The projected annual revenue for First American Financial is $7,019MM, a decrease of 7.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.76.

First American Financial Declares $0.52 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $56.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.27%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 5.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Credit Suisse holds 127K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 9.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 20.13% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 188K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 3.65% over the last quarter.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 540.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 99.98% over the last quarter.

IUS - Invesco RAFI(TM) Strategic US ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 25.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 53K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 55.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 30.43% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in First American Financial. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAF is 0.36%, an increase of 29.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 99,932K shares. The put/call ratio of FAF is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

First American Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year.

