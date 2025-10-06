Barclays Maintains First American Financial (FAF) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.13% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $78.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 22.13% from its latest reported closing price of $64.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First American Financial is 6,927MM, an increase of 6.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 885 funds or institutions reporting positions in First American Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAF is 0.28%, an increase of 3.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 113,931K shares. The put/call ratio of FAF is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 5,633K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,692K shares , representing an increase of 16.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 57.50% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 3,504K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 17.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,352K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,359K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 11.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,138K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,099K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 15.49% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 2,402K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares , representing an increase of 14.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 4.27% over the last quarter.

