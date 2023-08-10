Barclays Maintains First Advantage (FA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.61% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Advantage is 15.66. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 0.61% from its latest reported closing price of 15.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Advantage is 860MM, an increase of 10.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Advantage. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FA is 0.14%, an increase of 2.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 159,166K shares. The put/call ratio of FA is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 89,881K shares representing 61.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,441K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,968K shares, representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FA by 86.55% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,988K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,627K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,923K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FA by 2.95% over the last quarter.

First Advantage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Advantage is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.