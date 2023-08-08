Barclays Maintains Figs Inc - (FIGS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Figs Inc - (NYSE:FIGS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Figs Inc - is 8.61. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 22.88% from its latest reported closing price of 7.01.

The projected annual revenue for Figs Inc - is 580MM, an increase of 9.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Figs Inc -. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIGS is 0.14%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.96% to 158,629K shares. The put/call ratio of FIGS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 20,867K shares representing 12.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,244K shares, representing an increase of 22.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,570K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,006K shares, representing an increase of 18.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 7.82% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,570K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,006K shares, representing an increase of 18.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 5.10% over the last quarter.

BPTRX - Baron Partners Fund holds 8,094K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares, representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 13.80% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,139K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,141K shares, representing an increase of 27.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Figs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. The company creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. FIGS markets and sells its products directly through its digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

