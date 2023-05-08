Barclays Maintains Figs Inc - (FIGS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Figs Inc - (NYSE:FIGS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Figs Inc - is 8.90. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 15.58% from its latest reported closing price of 7.70.

The projected annual revenue for Figs Inc - is 580MM, an increase of 12.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Figs Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIGS is 0.21%, an increase of 40.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.85% to 170,516K shares. The put/call ratio of FIGS is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 16,244K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,717K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 7,027K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,289K shares, representing a decrease of 89.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 85.04% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,006K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,167K shares, representing an increase of 40.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 26.22% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,006K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,167K shares, representing an increase of 40.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 28.19% over the last quarter.

BPTRX - Baron Partners Fund holds 7,000K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Figs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. The company creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. FIGS markets and sells its products directly through its digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

