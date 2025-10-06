Barclays Maintains Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.39% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Financial is $71.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.39% from its latest reported closing price of $58.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Financial is 12,716MM, a decrease of 6.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Financial. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNF is 0.23%, an increase of 10.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 267,735K shares. The put/call ratio of FNF is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 14,427K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,496K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 21.62% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 9,235K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,001K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,911K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,214K shares , representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 79.61% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,499K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,476K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 18.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,375K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,225K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 21.75% over the last quarter.

