Barclays Maintains F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Corporate Bond (FGN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:FGN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.58% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $32.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.03 to a high of $34.88. The average price target represents an increase of 23.58% from its latest reported closing price of $26.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 5,877MM, an increase of 10.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGN is 0.59%, an increase of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 6,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 1,744K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGN by 0.09% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,092K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGN by 4.85% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 687K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 538K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGN by 2.59% over the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 407K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGN by 0.21% over the last quarter.

