Barclays Maintains F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for F&G Annuities & Life is 23.12. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 54.86% from its latest reported closing price of 14.93.

The projected annual revenue for F&G Annuities & Life is 4,537MM, an increase of 81.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in F&G Annuities & Life. This is an increase of 400 owner(s) or 588.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FG is 0.21%, an increase of 8,989.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4,623.43% to 14,565K shares. The put/call ratio of FG is 2.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fidelity National Financial holds 106,443K shares representing 84.20% ownership of the company.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 6,032K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 910K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 539K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company.

Ancora Advisors holds 278K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

FGL Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FGL Holdings is an insurance company, which engages in aiding middle-income Americans prepare for retirement and attain financial security. It offers fixed annuities which serves as a retirement and savings tool for which customers rely on principal protection and predictable income streams; and life insurance which delivers complementary product that allows customer to build from savings and provide a payment to designated beneficiaries upon the policyholder's death. The company was founded on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

