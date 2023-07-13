Barclays Maintains Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Ferguson Plc. (NYSE:FERG) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.70% Downside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ferguson Plc. is 156.39. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.70% from its latest reported closing price of 160.72.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Ferguson Plc. is 29,781MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.52.
- For more in-depth coverage of Ferguson Plc., view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Plc.. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.78%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 163,811K shares. The put/call ratio of FERG is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Janus Henderson Group holds 7,054K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,593K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 65.61% over the last quarter.
Invesco holds 6,612K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,466K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 90.50% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,426K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,374K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 1.93% over the last quarter.
APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,883K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,279K shares, representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 1.37% over the last quarter.
Trian Fund Management holds 5,864K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,218K shares, representing a decrease of 91.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 28.46% over the last quarter.
Ferguson Plc. Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Ferguson plc (formerly Wolseley plc) is a British-American multinational plumbing and heating products distributor with its head office in Wokingham, England. Its brands include Ferguson Enterprises (in the United States).
Additional reading:
- Holding(s) in Company
- Ferguson plc ("Company"): Total Voting Rights
- Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
- Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
- Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.