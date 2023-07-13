Barclays Maintains Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Ferguson Plc. (NYSE:FERG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.70% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ferguson Plc. is 156.39. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.70% from its latest reported closing price of 160.72.

The projected annual revenue for Ferguson Plc. is 29,781MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Plc.. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.78%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 163,811K shares. The put/call ratio of FERG is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,054K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,593K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 65.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,612K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,466K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 90.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,426K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,374K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 1.93% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,883K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,279K shares, representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Trian Fund Management holds 5,864K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,218K shares, representing a decrease of 91.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 28.46% over the last quarter.

Ferguson Plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ferguson plc (formerly Wolseley plc) is a British-American multinational plumbing and heating products distributor with its head office in Wokingham, England. Its brands include Ferguson Enterprises (in the United States).

