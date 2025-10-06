Barclays Maintains Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.81% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust is $110.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.81% from its latest reported closing price of $98.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Realty Investment Trust is 1,201MM, a decrease of 3.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,023 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRT is 0.20%, an increase of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.33% to 92,188K shares. The put/call ratio of FRT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 7,269K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Resolution Capital holds 3,265K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,920K shares , representing an increase of 10.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 10.59% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,029K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867K shares , representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 2.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,763K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,713K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 92.38% over the last quarter.

