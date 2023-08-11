Barclays Maintains Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.60% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fate Therapeutics is 8.27. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 153.60% from its latest reported closing price of 3.26.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Fate Therapeutics is 54MM, a decrease of 54.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.97.
- For more in-depth coverage of Fate Therapeutics, view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fate Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 14.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FATE is 0.09%, a decrease of 27.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 120,668K shares. The put/call ratio of FATE is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Redmile Group holds 12,957K shares representing 13.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 12,926K shares representing 13.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,121K shares, representing an increase of 68.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 121.32% over the last quarter.
Bellevue Group holds 4,856K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 38.30% over the last quarter.
Johnson & Johnson holds 3,379K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
D. E. Shaw holds 2,965K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 91.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FATE by 529.13% over the last quarter.
Fate Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company's immuno-oncology product candidates include natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell cancer immunotherapies, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). The Company's immuno-regulatory product candidates include ProTmune™, a pharmacologically modulated, donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Additional reading:
- Fate Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates Phase 1 Study Start-up Ongoing for FT522 ADR-armed, CD19-targeted CAR NK Cell Program for B-cell Lymphoma; Dose Escalation Designed to Assess 3-dose Treatment Schedu
- FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. AMENDED AND RESTATED NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTOR COMPENSATION POLICY
- Fate Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates Dose Escalation Ongoing in Landmark Phase 1 Study of FT819 CD19-targeted 1XX CAR T-cell Program; Interim Clinical Data Demonstrated Favorable Safety Profile and Compl
- Certificate of Amendment to Certificate of Designation of Preferences, Rights and Limitation of Class A Convertible Preferred Stock of Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
- Joint Filing Agreement
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.