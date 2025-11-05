Barclays Maintains Fabrinet (FN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.32% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fabrinet is $368.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.32% from its latest reported closing price of $486.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fabrinet is 3,491MM, a decrease of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,024 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fabrinet. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FN is 0.40%, an increase of 22.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.36% to 56,349K shares. The put/call ratio of FN is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,754K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,780K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares , representing an increase of 31.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 103.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,699K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,420K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares , representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 63.00% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,371K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,760K shares , representing a decrease of 1,049.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 215.95% over the last quarter.

