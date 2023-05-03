Barclays Maintains Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Expeditors International Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.91% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expeditors International Of Washington is 103.15. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.91% from its latest reported closing price of 113.24.

The projected annual revenue for Expeditors International Of Washington is 13,189MM, a decrease of 12.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expeditors International Of Washington. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPD is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 174,066K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPD is 8.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 6,767K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,119K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,834K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,870K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,866K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 7.86% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,707K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 6.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,679K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Expeditors International Of Washington Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

