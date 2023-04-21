Barclays Maintains Expedia Group (EXPE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is $136.21. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 44.87% from its latest reported closing price of $94.02.

The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is $13,091MM, an increase of 12.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great West Life Assurance holds 140K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 25.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 99.93% over the last quarter.

AIEQ - AI Powered Equity ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 82.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 45.53% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 850K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 12.26% over the last quarter.

PineBridge Investments holds 92K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPE is 0.36%, an increase of 18.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 160,672K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPE is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Expedia Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expedia Group helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. Company is here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. Expedia leverages its platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Expedia family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

