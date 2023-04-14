Barclays Maintains Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Estee Lauder Companies is $296.03. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.70% from its latest reported closing price of $251.50.

The projected annual revenue for Estee Lauder Companies is $17,086MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OWLSX - Old Westbury Large Cap Strategies Fund holds 160K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBKFX - Fidelity Balanced K6 Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 1.67% over the last quarter.

VMCTX - Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 9.65% over the last quarter.

SWPPX - Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund holds 438K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 31.51% over the last quarter.

ERBAX - Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estee Lauder Companies. This is an increase of 109 owner(s) or 5.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EL is 0.39%, an increase of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 234,047K shares. The put/call ratio of EL is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Estee Lauder Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

