Barclays Maintains Essent Group (ESNT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.26% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Essent Group is $67.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.26% from its latest reported closing price of $61.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Essent Group is 1,162MM, a decrease of 8.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 785 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essent Group. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESNT is 0.25%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 127,647K shares. The put/call ratio of ESNT is 7.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,394K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,997K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,303K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,425K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,165K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 17.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,079K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,045K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 5.07% over the last quarter.

