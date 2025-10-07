Barclays Maintains EQT (EQT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of EQT (NYSE:EQT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.52% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for EQT is $63.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.52% from its latest reported closing price of $57.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EQT is 8,643MM, an increase of 21.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,953 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT. This is an increase of 138 owner(s) or 7.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQT is 0.46%, an increase of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 658,385K shares. The put/call ratio of EQT is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 42,767K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,891K shares , representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 86.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,236K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,874K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 17,929K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,609K shares , representing an increase of 18.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 17.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,993K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,576K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,204K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,946K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 1.11% over the last quarter.

