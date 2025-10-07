Barclays Maintains EOG Resources (EOG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.12% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for EOG Resources is $142.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $123.22 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.12% from its latest reported closing price of $110.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EOG Resources is 30,262MM, an increase of 32.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,669 funds or institutions reporting positions in EOG Resources. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOG is 0.41%, an increase of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 673,361K shares. The put/call ratio of EOG is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 54,126K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,517K shares , representing an increase of 14.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,838K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,864K shares , representing an increase of 16.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,804K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,755K shares , representing a decrease of 19.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 28.41% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 19,265K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,366K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 8.41% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 19,155K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,586K shares , representing an increase of 23.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 30.67% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

