Barclays Maintains Enphase Energy (ENPH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.37% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $299.10. The forecasts range from a low of $220.18 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.37% from its latest reported closing price of $224.27.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is $3,242MM, an increase of 39.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advanced Series Trust - Ast T. Rowe Price Large-cap Growth Portfolio holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

TISPX - TIAA-CREF S&P 500 Index Fund Institutional Class holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 31.24% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDEQX - Fidelity Disciplined Equity Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 3.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1905 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an increase of 165 owner(s) or 9.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.48%, a decrease of 15.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 114,017K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Enphase Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

