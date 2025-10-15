Barclays Maintains Energy Transfer LP - Limited Partnership (ET) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Energy Transfer LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:ET) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.55% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Energy Transfer LP - Limited Partnership is $22.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.55% from its latest reported closing price of $16.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Transfer LP - Limited Partnership is 91,057MM, an increase of 13.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Transfer LP - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ET is 0.90%, an increase of 7.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 1,393,446K shares. The put/call ratio of ET is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 74,284K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,354K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 4.37% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 74,273K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,271K shares , representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 70,994K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,983K shares , representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 24.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 56,090K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,119K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 92.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 47,172K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,354K shares , representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 4.97% over the last quarter.

