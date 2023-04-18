Barclays Maintains Energy Transfer (ET) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.65% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Transfer is $17.08. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 32.65% from its latest reported closing price of $12.88.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Transfer is $90,670MM, an increase of 0.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.63.

Energy Transfer Declares $0.30 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.22 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 received the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $12.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.41%, the lowest has been 5.47%, and the highest has been 26.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSENX - Energy Portfolio holds 3,178K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Highlander Capital Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 269K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing a decrease of 39.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Webster Bank, N. A. holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 85.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 1,750.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1094 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Transfer. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ET is 1.04%, an increase of 8.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 1,435,426K shares. The put/call ratio of ET is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Energy Transfer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, its core operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP , and the general partner interest and 39.7 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP.

