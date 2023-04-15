Barclays Maintains Energizer Holdings (ENR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.75% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energizer Holdings is $38.53. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 21.75% from its latest reported closing price of $31.65.

The projected annual revenue for Energizer Holdings is $3,038MM, an increase of 2.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.18.

Energizer Holdings Declares $0.30 Dividend

On January 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $31.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.92%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 30K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 28.61% over the last quarter.

CSF - VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 79.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 445.67% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 38.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 268.70% over the last quarter.

URTY - ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 17.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 36.79% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energizer Holdings. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 0.12%, a decrease of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.70% to 76,166K shares. The put/call ratio of ENR is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Energizer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else.

