Barclays Maintains Encompass Health (EHC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.92% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Encompass Health is $141.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.92% from its latest reported closing price of $125.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Encompass Health is 5,225MM, a decrease of 9.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encompass Health. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 6.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHC is 0.36%, an increase of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 121,203K shares. The put/call ratio of EHC is 3.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,639K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,819K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,526K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,619K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 11.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,283K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 14.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,248K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,183K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 10.24% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,472K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,514K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 11.47% over the last quarter.

