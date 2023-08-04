Barclays Maintains Encompass Health (EHC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.31% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Encompass Health is 75.39. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.31% from its latest reported closing price of 70.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Encompass Health is 4,719MM, an increase of 3.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 904 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encompass Health. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHC is 0.30%, a decrease of 20.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 112,383K shares. The put/call ratio of EHC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,182K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,559K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 87.88% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,308K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,424K shares, representing an increase of 16.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,144K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 12.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,083K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,027K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 14.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,079K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,082K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Encompass Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.