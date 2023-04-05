Barclays Maintains Encompass Health (EHC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Encompass Health with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.40% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Encompass Health is $71.12. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.40% from its latest reported closing price of $60.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Encompass Health is $4,719MM, an increase of 8.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.29.

Encompass Health Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $60.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 2.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.46%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,357K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Los Angeles Capital Management holds 138K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing a decrease of 12.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 144K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 25.90% over the last quarter.

Wedge Capital Management L L P holds 546K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing a decrease of 22.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 2.47% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 95K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 26.24% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 863 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encompass Health. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHC is 0.36%, an increase of 16.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 116,230K shares. The put/call ratio of EHC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

Encompass Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For.

See all Encompass Health regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.