Barclays Maintains Emerson Electric (EMR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.33% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Emerson Electric is $151.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.40 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 14.33% from its latest reported closing price of $132.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Emerson Electric is 19,411MM, an increase of 7.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,037 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.33%, an increase of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 520,022K shares. The put/call ratio of EMR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 19,153K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,182K shares , representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 22.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,090K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,813K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 10.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,966K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,668K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,878K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,281K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 84.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,538K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,167K shares , representing an increase of 42.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 90.53% over the last quarter.

