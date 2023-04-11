Barclays Maintains Element Solutions (ESI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Element Solutions is $23.00. The forecasts range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.73% from its latest reported closing price of $18.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Element Solutions is $2,594MM, an increase of 1.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.44.

Element Solutions Declares $0.08 Dividend

On February 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $18.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.22%, the lowest has been 0.88%, and the highest has been 4.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ETADX - Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund Shares holds 659K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Mid Cap Growth Stock Portfolio holds 787K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 2.52% over the last quarter.

BCM Focus Funds - BCM FOCUS SMALL holds 40K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 244K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 18.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 19.40% over the last quarter.

Harbour Investments holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 15.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 685 funds or institutions reporting positions in Element Solutions. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESI is 0.37%, an increase of 15.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 274,133K shares. The put/call ratio of ESI is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Element Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy.

See all Element Solutions regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.