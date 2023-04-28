Barclays Maintains Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edwards Lifesciences is 89.95. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.72% from its latest reported closing price of 86.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Edwards Lifesciences is 5,940MM, an increase of 7.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is a decrease of 404 owner(s) or 16.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EW is 0.35%, a decrease of 23.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 586,596K shares. The put/call ratio of EW is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 22,742K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,697K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 21,874K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,161K shares, representing an increase of 21.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 19,210K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,268K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 19.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,800K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,489K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,272K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,647K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Edwards Lifesciences is driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape.

See all Edwards Lifesciences regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.