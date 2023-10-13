Barclays Maintains Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.92% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edgewell Personal Care is 46.28. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 33.92% from its latest reported closing price of 34.56.

The projected annual revenue for Edgewell Personal Care is 2,264MM, an increase of 0.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edgewell Personal Care. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPC is 0.14%, a decrease of 10.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.30% to 52,676K shares. The put/call ratio of EPC is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,585K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 9.63% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,698K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares, representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 2,493K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,185K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares, representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 1,992K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

