Barclays Maintains Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Underweight Recommendation

August 07, 2023 — 11:55 am EDT

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edgewell Personal Care is 47.37. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 22.03% from its latest reported closing price of 38.82.

The projected annual revenue for Edgewell Personal Care is 2,212MM, a decrease of 1.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edgewell Personal Care. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPC is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 51,986K shares. EPC / Edgewell Personal Care Co Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of EPC is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EPC / Edgewell Personal Care Co Shares Held by Institutions

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,741K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 4.19% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,879K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 5.72% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,370K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 7.18% over the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 1,992K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,753K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing an increase of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 31.64% over the last quarter.

Edgewell Personal Care Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

