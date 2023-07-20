Barclays Maintains Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.78% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edgewell Personal Care is 48.51. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 27.78% from its latest reported closing price of 37.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Edgewell Personal Care is 2,212MM, a decrease of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edgewell Personal Care. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPC is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.28% to 49,483K shares. The put/call ratio of EPC is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,741K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 4.19% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,879K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 5.72% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,370K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 7.18% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,753K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing an increase of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 31.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,513K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Edgewell Personal Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.