Barclays Maintains Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) with a Underweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.78% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edgewell Personal Care is 48.51. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 27.78% from its latest reported closing price of 37.96.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Edgewell Personal Care is 2,212MM, a decrease of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edgewell Personal Care. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPC is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.28% to 49,483K shares. The put/call ratio of EPC is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,741K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 4.19% over the last quarter.
American Century Companies holds 2,879K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 5.72% over the last quarter.
ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,370K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 7.18% over the last quarter.
APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,753K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing an increase of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 31.64% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,513K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 2.19% over the last quarter.
Edgewell Personal Care Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.
Additional reading:
- Edgewell Personal Care Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Net Sales Increase of 9.3%, or 11.4% Organic 8th Consecutive Quarter of Organic Net Sales Growth Increased Outlook for Reported and Organic Net Sales Growth to the High End of Previo
- Edgewell Personal Care Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results; Maintains 2023 Constant Currency Outlook Net Sales Increase of 1.3%, or 3.0% Organic 7th Consecutive Quarter of Organic Net Sales Growth Maintains Fiscal 2023 Outlook for Organic Net
- Amendment No. 1 to Credit Agreement, dated as of February 6, 2023 (this “Amendment”), among Edgewell Personal Care Company, a Missouri corporation (the “Borrower”), each of the Guarantors party hereto, Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent (in such capacity, the “Administrative Agent”), and each Issuing Bank and Lender party hereto.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company 6 Research Drive Shelton, Conn 06484 Company Contact Chris Gough Vice President, Investor Relations 203-944-5706 Edgewell Personal Care Announces Appointment of Robert Schmidt as Chief Accounting Officer
- Subsidiaries of Registrant.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.