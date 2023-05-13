Barclays Maintains Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edgewell Personal Care is 48.35. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.34% from its latest reported closing price of 44.22.

The projected annual revenue for Edgewell Personal Care is 2,212MM, a decrease of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edgewell Personal Care. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPC is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.17% to 51,779K shares. The put/call ratio of EPC is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,840K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,790K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 5.01% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,879K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 5.72% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,375K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 1,992K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing an increase of 24.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 99.74% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,753K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing an increase of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 31.64% over the last quarter.

Edgewell Personal Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

