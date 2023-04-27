Barclays Maintains EBay (EBAY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for EBay is 48.77. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.47% from its latest reported closing price of 43.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EBay is 9,846MM, an increase of 0.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.33.

EBay Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $43.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.74%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1835 funds or institutions reporting positions in EBay. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBAY is 0.30%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 524,055K shares. The put/call ratio of EBAY is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,468K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,371K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 4.66% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,636K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,645K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 3.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,545K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,454K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,593K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,487K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 11,065K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,097K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 1.78% over the last quarter.

EBay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eBay Inc. is an American multinational e-commerce company based in San Jose, California, that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded by Pierre Omidyar in 1995, and became a notable success story of the dot-com bubble.

See all EBay regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.