Barclays Maintains East West Bancorp (EWBC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of East West Bancorp (NasdaqGS:EWBC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.16% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for East West Bancorp is $127.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.16% from its latest reported closing price of $113.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for East West Bancorp is 2,589MM, an increase of 0.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,072 funds or institutions reporting positions in East West Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWBC is 0.29%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 160,867K shares. The put/call ratio of EWBC is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 10,305K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,683K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 89.01% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,789K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,129K shares , representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,874K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,819K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 1.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,489K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,520K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 5.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,421K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,377K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 1.38% over the last quarter.

