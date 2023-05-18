Barclays Maintains Dynatrace (DT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.05% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynatrace is 49.45. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.05% from its latest reported closing price of 47.07.

The projected annual revenue for Dynatrace is 1,378MM, an increase of 18.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 899 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynatrace. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DT is 0.39%, an increase of 24.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 328,412K shares. The put/call ratio of DT is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 84,298K shares representing 29.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 11,168K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,672K shares, representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 57.45% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,112K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,672K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 83.71% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 7,788K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,918K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,934K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing an increase of 95.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 2,343.23% over the last quarter.

Dynatrace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, the companuy's all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

