Barclays Maintains DuPont De Nemours & (DD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of DuPont De Nemours & (NYSE:DD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DuPont De Nemours & is $87.06. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 24.72% from its latest reported closing price of $69.81.

The projected annual revenue for DuPont De Nemours & is $13,360MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NSFEX - Natixis Sustainable Future 2025 Fund Class N holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica Multi-Managed Balanced VP Initial holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 31.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Essex Financial Services holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 21.25% over the last quarter.

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING holds 52K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2016 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont De Nemours &. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DD is 0.30%, an increase of 17.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 426,198K shares. The put/call ratio of DD is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

DuPont de Nemours Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. DuPont applies diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety.

