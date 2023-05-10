Barclays Maintains Duolingo+Inc+-+Class+A (DUOL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Duolingo+Inc+-+Class+A (NASDAQ:DUOL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duolingo+Inc+-+Class+A is 135.02. The forecasts range from a low of 110.09 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.54% from its latest reported closing price of 134.30.

The projected annual revenue for Duolingo+Inc+-+Class+A is 473MM, an increase of 17.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo+Inc+-+Class+A. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOL is 0.41%, a decrease of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.59% to 29,292K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOL is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 4,468K shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,253K shares, representing an increase of 27.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,157K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,777K shares, representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 22.25% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 1,479K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,448K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 45.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 142.90% over the last quarter.

Foxhaven Asset Management holds 1,251K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 19.95% over the last quarter.

Duolingo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duolingo is an American educational technology company which produces apps for language-learning and provides language certification. On its main app, users can practice vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.

