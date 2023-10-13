Barclays Maintains Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE:NAPA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.76% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc is 16.03. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 65.76% from its latest reported closing price of 9.67.

The projected annual revenue for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc is 440MM, an increase of 9.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 8.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAPA is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 117,798K shares. The put/call ratio of NAPA is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSG Consumer Partners holds 61,795K shares representing 53.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,551K shares, representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,409K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,514K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 16.07% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,874K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares, representing an increase of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,593K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing an increase of 86.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 1,911.14% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,284K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares, representing an increase of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of luxury wines in North America. The acclaimed Duckhorn Portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne, each with its own dedicated winemaker.

